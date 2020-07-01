All apartments in Charlotte
2951 Temple Lane
2951 Temple Lane

2951 Temple Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2951 Temple Lane, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charmingly remodeled 4BD/2BA ranch home in Temple Heights, just minutes from Uptown and Plaza Midwood. Modern eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove, granite countertops and tile backsplash. Original hardwood flooring and updated tile throughout the home. Cozy living room with decorative, non-burning fireplace. Large lot with fenced in back yard, mature trees and a detached two car garage. No lawn maintenance! Landscaping, washer and dryer are all included. Don't miss out on this must-see home!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

