2951 Temple Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charmingly remodeled 4BD/2BA ranch home in Temple Heights, just minutes from Uptown and Plaza Midwood. Modern eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove, granite countertops and tile backsplash. Original hardwood flooring and updated tile throughout the home. Cozy living room with decorative, non-burning fireplace. Large lot with fenced in back yard, mature trees and a detached two car garage. No lawn maintenance! Landscaping, washer and dryer are all included. Don't miss out on this must-see home!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.