2951 Temple Lane

Amenities
Charmingly remodeled 4BD/2BA ranch home in Temple Heights, just minutes from Uptown and Plaza Midwood. Modern eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove, granite countertops and tile backsplash. Original hardwood flooring and updated tile throughout the home. Cozy living room with decorative, non-burning fireplace. Large lot with fenced in back yard, mature trees and a detached two car garage. No lawn maintenance! Landscaping, washer and dryer are all included. Don't miss out on this must-see home!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.