Charlotte, NC
2933 Springs Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:27 AM

2933 Springs Drive

2933 Springs Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2933 Springs Dr, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6 unit Townhome building at end of Springs Drive in Arboretum Crossing just across from the Arboretum!!….Very secluded and private location 0n a dead end street. Extra parking in parking lot across from building.....9' Ceilings with hardwood flooring on main level....Master Bedroom/Office option down....All appliances and washer/dryer connections in separate closet.....one car garage with remotes.....gas heat, gas hot water and Central Air....Yard maintenance included.....Large Private patio overlooking woods.....Available August 31st.....Pets conditional with $250 deposit plus $25/mo.....30 lbs max for dogs if approved.....2 year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2933 Springs Drive have any available units?
2933 Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2933 Springs Drive have?
Some of 2933 Springs Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2933 Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2933 Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2933 Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2933 Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2933 Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 2933 Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2933 Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 2933 Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2933 Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 2933 Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2933 Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
