Beautifully renovated home close to NoDa, Midwood and Downtown Charlotte. Brand new custom cabinets, flooring, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and granite countertops. Bathroom has new tile, flooring, and vanity and mirror. Hardwoods stained in a dark walnut. All new Windows!! Fresh paint everywhere. Front covered porch and a new deck built out back. Even the gutters are brand new. This gem is a must see!