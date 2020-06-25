All apartments in Charlotte
2922 Clyde Drive

Location

2922 Clyde Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Smallwood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has recently been renovated and includes stylish fixtures, recently installed flooring, and a kitchen appliance package. This charming home also features a ton of windows to allow natural light in and sits on a wooded lot for all to enjoy. We invite you to tour this home to see all that this home has to offer and then apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2922 Clyde Drive have any available units?
2922 Clyde Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2922 Clyde Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2922 Clyde Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2922 Clyde Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2922 Clyde Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2922 Clyde Drive offer parking?
No, 2922 Clyde Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2922 Clyde Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2922 Clyde Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2922 Clyde Drive have a pool?
No, 2922 Clyde Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2922 Clyde Drive have accessible units?
No, 2922 Clyde Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2922 Clyde Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2922 Clyde Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2922 Clyde Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2922 Clyde Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
