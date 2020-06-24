2915 Ravencroft Drive

Amenities
This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the Smallwood area. Located near Freedom Drive and conveniently close to shopping plazas, Hwy I-85 and Uptown Charlotte.
Available April 19, 2019 Move In.
This home Features:
*Kitchen with New appliances
*Living room
*Carpet
*New Tile
*Central Air & Heat
*Washer & Dryer Connections
*Carport
*Driveway
*Fenced Backyard
At The AWESOME Price this Home WILL NOT LAST!!!! Please Call Ron At (980) 498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net for Additional listing visit our website at www.rent777.com.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.
Schools:
*Ashley Park Elementary
*Ashley Park Middle
*West Charlotte H.S.