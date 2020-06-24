2915 Ravencroft Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the Smallwood area. Located near Freedom Drive and conveniently close to shopping plazas, Hwy I-85 and Uptown Charlotte.



Available April 19, 2019 Move In.



This home Features:



*Kitchen with New appliances

*Living room

*Carpet

*New Tile

*Central Air & Heat

*Washer & Dryer Connections

*Carport

*Driveway

*Fenced Backyard



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



Schools:



*Ashley Park Elementary

*Ashley Park Middle

*West Charlotte H.S.