Charlotte, NC
2915 Ravencroft Drive
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:24 AM

2915 Ravencroft Drive

2915 Ravencroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2915 Ravencroft Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Smallwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the Smallwood area. Located near Freedom Drive and conveniently close to shopping plazas, Hwy I-85 and Uptown Charlotte.

Available April 19, 2019 Move In.

This home Features:

*Kitchen with New appliances
*Living room
*Carpet
*New Tile
*Central Air & Heat
*Washer & Dryer Connections
*Carport
*Driveway
*Fenced Backyard

At The AWESOME Price this Home WILL NOT LAST!!!! Please Call Ron At (980) 498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net for Additional listing visit our website at www.rent777.com.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

Schools:

*Ashley Park Elementary
*Ashley Park Middle
*West Charlotte H.S.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 Ravencroft Drive have any available units?
2915 Ravencroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2915 Ravencroft Drive have?
Some of 2915 Ravencroft Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 Ravencroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2915 Ravencroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 Ravencroft Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2915 Ravencroft Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2915 Ravencroft Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2915 Ravencroft Drive offers parking.
Does 2915 Ravencroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2915 Ravencroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 Ravencroft Drive have a pool?
No, 2915 Ravencroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2915 Ravencroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 2915 Ravencroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 Ravencroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2915 Ravencroft Drive has units with dishwashers.
