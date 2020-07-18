2912 Sheets Circle

Amenities
Available to Show - You won't believe this great 3 bedroom 2 bath house. Conveniently located to I-85, the airport, and downtown Charlotte, this house features a bonus room, new neutral paint throughout, new flooring, refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen cabinets and granite countertops, new kitchen appliances for courtesy use, completely updated bathrooms, 1 car attached garage and 2 car carport, storage building, and large yard. Call today - this house won't last long!
*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion. Approved pets are subject to a non-refundable pet fee of $250.00 due at move in.
