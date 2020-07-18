All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2912 Sheets Circle
Last updated March 19 2019

2912 Sheets Circle

2912 Sheets Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2912 Sheets Circle, Charlotte, NC 28214
Toddville Road

Amenities

Available to Show - You won't believe this great 3 bedroom 2 bath house. Conveniently located to I-85, the airport, and downtown Charlotte, this house features a bonus room, new neutral paint throughout, new flooring, refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen cabinets and granite countertops, new kitchen appliances for courtesy use, completely updated bathrooms, 1 car attached garage and 2 car carport, storage building, and large yard. Call today - this house won't last long!

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion. Approved pets are subject to a non-refundable pet fee of $250.00 due at move in.

Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com

(RLNE4737536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Sheets Circle have any available units?
2912 Sheets Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 Sheets Circle have?
Some of 2912 Sheets Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 Sheets Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Sheets Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Sheets Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2912 Sheets Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2912 Sheets Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2912 Sheets Circle offers parking.
Does 2912 Sheets Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Sheets Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Sheets Circle have a pool?
No, 2912 Sheets Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Sheets Circle have accessible units?
No, 2912 Sheets Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Sheets Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 Sheets Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
