Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

2900 Whiting Ave

2900 Whiting Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2900 Whiting Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2900 Whiting Ave Available 10/01/19 2 - Story w/Basement in Noda - 1920's styled reproduction bungalow in Noda. Main level hardwoods, custom lighting, Large Living Room has gas fireplace, dining room opens to kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters & SS appliances. Master on upper level with private bath & walk-in closet. Lower level is a bonus/rec room with full bath & wet bar. Private patio in rear for entertaining + 2 car carport. Walk to all the restaurants, shops and live music venues in Noda.

(RLNE4139903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Whiting Ave have any available units?
2900 Whiting Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 Whiting Ave have?
Some of 2900 Whiting Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Whiting Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Whiting Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Whiting Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 Whiting Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2900 Whiting Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2900 Whiting Ave offers parking.
Does 2900 Whiting Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 Whiting Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Whiting Ave have a pool?
No, 2900 Whiting Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2900 Whiting Ave have accessible units?
No, 2900 Whiting Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Whiting Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 Whiting Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
