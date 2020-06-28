Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2900 Whiting Ave Available 10/01/19 2 - Story w/Basement in Noda - 1920's styled reproduction bungalow in Noda. Main level hardwoods, custom lighting, Large Living Room has gas fireplace, dining room opens to kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters & SS appliances. Master on upper level with private bath & walk-in closet. Lower level is a bonus/rec room with full bath & wet bar. Private patio in rear for entertaining + 2 car carport. Walk to all the restaurants, shops and live music venues in Noda.



(RLNE4139903)