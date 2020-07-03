All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

2830 Cougar Hill Ct

2830 Cougar Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

2830 Cougar Hill Court, Charlotte, NC 28216
Mountain Island

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great home Great Location - Property Id: 148785

Great home , great location minutes to charlotte , I-85,77 &435,US National Whitewater Park , Northlae Mall and much more! Latte Plantation Park and Mt Island are within 5 miles. This 3 bedroom and 2 and 1/2 bath is immaculate and move inready. Open floor plan with laminate floor in kitchen, dinning room, living room and study (or sitting area). Large living room with gas log fire placeMaster bedroom with tray ceiling ,walk in closet,and large master bath with separate shower and garden tub. All 3 bedroom have new carpet. Whole house is freshly painted with neutral colors. Has a 2 cars attached garge. Call Gary 704-898-2006
Property Id 148785

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 Cougar Hill Ct have any available units?
2830 Cougar Hill Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2830 Cougar Hill Ct have?
Some of 2830 Cougar Hill Ct's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 Cougar Hill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2830 Cougar Hill Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 Cougar Hill Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2830 Cougar Hill Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2830 Cougar Hill Ct offer parking?
No, 2830 Cougar Hill Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2830 Cougar Hill Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2830 Cougar Hill Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 Cougar Hill Ct have a pool?
No, 2830 Cougar Hill Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2830 Cougar Hill Ct have accessible units?
No, 2830 Cougar Hill Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 Cougar Hill Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2830 Cougar Hill Ct has units with dishwashers.
