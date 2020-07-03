2830 Cougar Hill Ct

Amenities
Great home , great location minutes to charlotte , I-85,77 &435,US National Whitewater Park , Northlae Mall and much more! Latte Plantation Park and Mt Island are within 5 miles. This 3 bedroom and 2 and 1/2 bath is immaculate and move inready. Open floor plan with laminate floor in kitchen, dinning room, living room and study (or sitting area). Large living room with gas log fire placeMaster bedroom with tray ceiling ,walk in closet,and large master bath with separate shower and garden tub. All 3 bedroom have new carpet. Whole house is freshly painted with neutral colors. Has a 2 cars attached garge. Call Gary 704-898-2006
No Pets Allowed
