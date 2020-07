Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Ranch Bungalow, with Large Fenced Backyard, Rocking Chair Front Porch - In Move In Condition. Shiny Hardwood Floors Throughout, Three Nice Size Bedrooms ( Room off Kitchen can be used as B/R or Den)

Updated Bathroom, New Blinds Throughout and Fresh Paint + Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher Included in Lease. Centrally Located to Downtown, NorthLake Mall, Grocery Shopping, Airport and Restaurants.