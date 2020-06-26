All apartments in Charlotte
2717 Dogwood Circle
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:54 PM

2717 Dogwood Circle

2717 Dogwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2717 Dogwood Circle, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now Available!!! This adorable 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home sits off of a private road within minutes of I-85 and Little Rock Rd. Home sits atop a hill and has a beautiful outdoor setting. Inside the house is tons of additional storage space, spacious kitchen and varnished flooring. Conrex Property Management offers a Self Guided Tour of this home! YOu can secure it today with an approved application and $150 Binder Fee Down!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Dogwood Circle have any available units?
2717 Dogwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2717 Dogwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Dogwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Dogwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2717 Dogwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2717 Dogwood Circle offer parking?
No, 2717 Dogwood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2717 Dogwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Dogwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Dogwood Circle have a pool?
No, 2717 Dogwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Dogwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 2717 Dogwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Dogwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 Dogwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2717 Dogwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2717 Dogwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
