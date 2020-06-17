2715 Hampton View Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Brick Front Ranch located in Upscale Wyndam Place Community. Home Boast Plenty of Entertaining Space - Great Room, Huge Kitchen, Dining Room, Covered Patio and Private Backyard. Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings in the Great Room, Dining Room AND Master Suite. Enjoy the GREAT ROOM w/ Fireplace, KITCHEN with updated COUNTER TOPS, updated CABINETS and Beautiful Tiled Floor. Kitchen Opens to the COVERED Patio and Large Backyard. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN provides privacy for the Spacious Master Suite w/ Private En-Suite. Suite has a GARDEN TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER, DUAL VANITY, WALK IN CLOSET AND PRIVATE WATER CLOSET. Nice Size Secondary Bedrooms on OPPOSITE side of the home share hall bath. Great Home, Quiet Community, Located Close to UNCC, University Area, Concord Mills Mall, Harrisburg and Minutes away from Matthews- Mint Hill via I-485. Close to all Major Highways for quick access to Uptown or Huntersville.