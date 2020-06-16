2633 Ashley Rd

Amenities
Completely renovated, just reduced and ready to move in now. Great things happening in the area. Three bedrooms, one full bath. A nice sized kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, wood floors, canned lights, all new cabinetry, stainless appliances and a built-in microwave. Bright coloring throughout. The large living room and formal dining room are highlighted by the shining hardwood floors. Under/over washer - dryer combination in place and convey along with new stainless refrigerator. Level back yard with fence and a 12' x 8' storage shed. This home has a new roof (2019), new HVAC (2018), water heater (2019) and completely repainted. Gorgeous front fence just added for a little more privacy. Completely rewired during renovation process. New WiFi Thermostats and windows can help with utility costs. Close to shopping, entertainment, school, restaurants... and a short drive to Uptown Charlotte.