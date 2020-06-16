All apartments in Charlotte
2633 Ashley Rd

2633 Ashley Road · No Longer Available
Location

2633 Ashley Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Completely renovated, just reduced and ready to move in now. Great things happening in the area. Three bedrooms, one full bath. A nice sized kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, wood floors, canned lights, all new cabinetry, stainless appliances and a built-in microwave. Bright coloring throughout. The large living room and formal dining room are highlighted by the shining hardwood floors. Under/over washer - dryer combination in place and convey along with new stainless refrigerator. Level back yard with fence and a 12' x 8' storage shed. This home has a new roof (2019), new HVAC (2018), water heater (2019) and completely repainted. Gorgeous front fence just added for a little more privacy. Completely rewired during renovation process. New WiFi Thermostats and windows can help with utility costs. Close to shopping, entertainment, school, restaurants... and a short drive to Uptown Charlotte.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2633 Ashley Rd have any available units?
2633 Ashley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2633 Ashley Rd have?
Some of 2633 Ashley Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 Ashley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2633 Ashley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 Ashley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2633 Ashley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2633 Ashley Rd offer parking?
No, 2633 Ashley Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2633 Ashley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2633 Ashley Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 Ashley Rd have a pool?
No, 2633 Ashley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2633 Ashley Rd have accessible units?
No, 2633 Ashley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 Ashley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2633 Ashley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

