2633 Ashley Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Completely renovated, just reduced and ready to move in now. Great things happening in the area. Three bedrooms, one full bath. A nice sized kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, wood floors, canned lights, all new cabinetry, stainless appliances and a built-in microwave. Bright coloring throughout. The large living room and formal dining room are highlighted by the shining hardwood floors. Under/over washer - dryer combination in place and convey along with new stainless refrigerator. Level back yard with fence and a 12' x 8' storage shed. This home has a new roof (2019), new HVAC (2018), water heater (2019) and completely repainted. Gorgeous front fence just added for a little more privacy. Completely rewired during renovation process. New WiFi Thermostats and windows can help with utility costs. Close to shopping, entertainment, school, restaurants... and a short drive to Uptown Charlotte.