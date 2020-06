Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home with space to spare!

Recently refreshed hardwood floors and paint throughout. Remodeled kitchen complete with great counter tops, new back-splash and stainless steel stove/microwave.

Lovely grounds around the home with maintained pear and apple trees in the fenced-in back yard. There is also ample room for further development, including space for a well stocked vegetable garden!home includes washer and dryer. Laundry room is located at back of home.