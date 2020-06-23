2627 Brentwood Place

Amenities

Come take a look at this cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home.It's Located in Revolution Park Neighborhood .Close to I-77.This home is near a park . Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



Available for a 02/01/2019 move in



This Home Features:



*Living Room with a Decrative fireplace

*Kitchen Equipped with Appliances!!

*Central Air & Heat !!

*Washer & Dryer Connections !!

*Side Porch Great for Relaxing !!

*Back yard is partially fenced in great... for Entertaining Family and Friends!!

*Driveway



This Home WILL NOT LAST!! To set up a viewing you can contact fletcher at 980-498-7144.Also visit our Website at www.rent777.com for additional Listings.



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



School Assignments:



Barringer Elementary School

Sedgefield Middle School

Harding University High School