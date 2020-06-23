All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2627 Brentwood Place

2627 Brentwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

2627 Brentwood Place, Charlotte, NC 28208
Revolution Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come take a look at this cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home.It's Located in Revolution Park Neighborhood .Close to I-77.This home is near a park . Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

Available for a 02/01/2019 move in

This Home Features:

*Living Room with a Decrative fireplace
*Kitchen Equipped with Appliances!!
*Central Air & Heat !!
*Washer & Dryer Connections !!
*Side Porch Great for Relaxing !!
*Back yard is partially fenced in great... for Entertaining Family and Friends!!
*Driveway

This Home WILL NOT LAST!! To set up a viewing you can contact fletcher at 980-498-7144.Also visit our Website at www.rent777.com for additional Listings.

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

School Assignments:

Barringer Elementary School
Sedgefield Middle School
Harding University High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 Brentwood Place have any available units?
2627 Brentwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2627 Brentwood Place have?
Some of 2627 Brentwood Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 Brentwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
2627 Brentwood Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 Brentwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2627 Brentwood Place is pet friendly.
Does 2627 Brentwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 2627 Brentwood Place does offer parking.
Does 2627 Brentwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 Brentwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 Brentwood Place have a pool?
No, 2627 Brentwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 2627 Brentwood Place have accessible units?
No, 2627 Brentwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 Brentwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2627 Brentwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
