Last updated January 31 2020 at 4:17 PM

2620 Midland Avenue

2620 Midland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2620 Midland Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westerly Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Midland Avenue have any available units?
2620 Midland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2620 Midland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Midland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Midland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2620 Midland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2620 Midland Avenue offer parking?
No, 2620 Midland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2620 Midland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 Midland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Midland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2620 Midland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2620 Midland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2620 Midland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Midland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2620 Midland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2620 Midland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2620 Midland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
