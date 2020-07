Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Welcome home to this move in ready brick ranch! This home gleams with wood flooring in most rooms and a recently remodeled kitchen with all appliances. Eat in kitchen. Enjoy the cozy den with fireplace. Spacious backyard perfect for entertaining. Detached one car garage.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.