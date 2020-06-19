2618 Dundeen Street

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1593304
A charming renthal home located in Charlotte. Your next home includes 3 beds, 1 bath, hard wood floors, and a spacious backyard.
Section 8 Approved
Pets welcome/one cat or one dog up to 25lbs
Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Wood-style flooring,*Housing Choice Vouchers Accepted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.