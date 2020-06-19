All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:44 PM

2618 Dundeen Street

2618 Dundeen Street · (980) 223-5321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2618 Dundeen Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$955

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1593304

A charming renthal home located in Charlotte. Your next home includes 3 beds, 1 bath, hard wood floors, and a spacious backyard.

Section 8 Approved

Pets welcome/one cat or one dog up to 25lbs

Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Wood-style flooring,*Housing Choice Vouchers Accepted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 Dundeen Street have any available units?
2618 Dundeen Street has a unit available for $955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2618 Dundeen Street currently offering any rent specials?
2618 Dundeen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 Dundeen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2618 Dundeen Street is pet friendly.
Does 2618 Dundeen Street offer parking?
No, 2618 Dundeen Street does not offer parking.
Does 2618 Dundeen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2618 Dundeen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 Dundeen Street have a pool?
No, 2618 Dundeen Street does not have a pool.
Does 2618 Dundeen Street have accessible units?
No, 2618 Dundeen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 Dundeen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2618 Dundeen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2618 Dundeen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2618 Dundeen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
