Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2613 Statesville Avenue

2613 Statesville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2613 Statesville Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
“This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but there is at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property we have listed without additional fees for up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”

MUST SEE! Urban style living at its' best. New 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome with 2-car garage in highly desired BRIGHTWALK community. Interior of home features beautiful white cabinetry, black granite counters, kitchen island, pantry, whirlpool appliance package, large dining area/family room with access to private balcony, master bedroom suite with 2 closets, full bath with dual vanity and walk-in shower and three additional bedrooms (one with a full bath), with abundant windows throughout for natural light. City parks, pool, cycling & walking trails within walking distance.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/2613-statesville-avenue ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 Statesville Avenue have any available units?
2613 Statesville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 Statesville Avenue have?
Some of 2613 Statesville Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 Statesville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Statesville Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Statesville Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 Statesville Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2613 Statesville Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2613 Statesville Avenue offers parking.
Does 2613 Statesville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Statesville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Statesville Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2613 Statesville Avenue has a pool.
Does 2613 Statesville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2613 Statesville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Statesville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2613 Statesville Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

