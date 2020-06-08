2605 Dilworth Heights Lane

Amenities

Remarkable 3 bedroom townhome in Dilworth Heights! Neutral carpeting, wood floors and contemporary paint throughout make this the place to call home. Standard sized washer and dryer included on main level. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and TONS of custom organization throughout overlooks large dining and living room space. Walk out onto your private fenced in back yard complete with storage shed and patio. This outdoor space makes this is a great home to calm quarantine blues: enjoy a relaxing evening dining alfresco, plant a small garden, or play a game of catch after a long day! 2 designated parking spaces and additional quest parking street side. Available for showing and immediate occupancy. Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qon-mI3mOLM&feature=youtu.be