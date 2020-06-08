All apartments in Charlotte
2605 Dilworth Heights Lane
Last updated May 10 2020 at 12:18 AM

2605 Dilworth Heights Lane

2605 Dilworth Heights Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2605 Dilworth Heights Lane, Charlotte, NC 28209
Freedom Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Remarkable 3 bedroom townhome in Dilworth Heights! Neutral carpeting, wood floors and contemporary paint throughout make this the place to call home. Standard sized washer and dryer included on main level. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and TONS of custom organization throughout overlooks large dining and living room space. Walk out onto your private fenced in back yard complete with storage shed and patio. This outdoor space makes this is a great home to calm quarantine blues: enjoy a relaxing evening dining alfresco, plant a small garden, or play a game of catch after a long day! 2 designated parking spaces and additional quest parking street side. Available for showing and immediate occupancy. Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qon-mI3mOLM&feature=youtu.be

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Dilworth Heights Lane have any available units?
2605 Dilworth Heights Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 Dilworth Heights Lane have?
Some of 2605 Dilworth Heights Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Dilworth Heights Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Dilworth Heights Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Dilworth Heights Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2605 Dilworth Heights Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2605 Dilworth Heights Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2605 Dilworth Heights Lane offers parking.
Does 2605 Dilworth Heights Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2605 Dilworth Heights Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Dilworth Heights Lane have a pool?
No, 2605 Dilworth Heights Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2605 Dilworth Heights Lane have accessible units?
No, 2605 Dilworth Heights Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Dilworth Heights Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 Dilworth Heights Lane has units with dishwashers.
