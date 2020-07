Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Renovated Bungalow with spiral stairs to bonus room. Kitchen updated with granite and new stainless appliances. New Tile bathrooms with granite, Hardwood floors just refinished make this home move in ready. This home has been updated and is move in ready. A true must see if you are looking in Elizabeth. Property comes fully furnished . Long or short term rental.