2601 Huntingtowne Farms Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1153085



After registering at this link you receive a code for a self guided tour. Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Bond Surity program for deposit



2,381 Sq. Ft, two-story home with four bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Hardwood floors throughout except for kitchen and bathrooms (all tiled). Family room with fireplace, separate living room, separate dining room, kitchen includes additional dining area, large screened-in porch (14x20) with Brazilian cherrywood floor, bead board ceiling, and recessed lighting. Floored attic (not included in sq. footage) runs entire length of house. Extra large back yard- Brick carport with attached/locked workshop (12x12) with workbench and room for bicycles, lawnmowers, etc. Property features a library and ceiling fans throughout the house. Wood deck out back overlooks spacious yard and wooded area behind property. Close to Quail Corners Shopping Center, South Park Mall



Pet are welcome with owner approval

|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Wood flooring,Carport,Fireplace,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Dogs negotiable,Cats negotiable

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.