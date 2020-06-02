All apartments in Charlotte
2601 Huntingtowne Farms Lane
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:10 PM

2601 Huntingtowne Farms Lane

2601 Huntingtowne Farms Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Huntingtowne Farms Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1153085

After registering at this link you receive a code for a self guided tour. Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Bond Surity program for deposit

2,381 Sq. Ft, two-story home with four bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Hardwood floors throughout except for kitchen and bathrooms (all tiled). Family room with fireplace, separate living room, separate dining room, kitchen includes additional dining area, large screened-in porch (14x20) with Brazilian cherrywood floor, bead board ceiling, and recessed lighting. Floored attic (not included in sq. footage) runs entire length of house. Extra large back yard- Brick carport with attached/locked workshop (12x12) with workbench and room for bicycles, lawnmowers, etc. Property features a library and ceiling fans throughout the house. Wood deck out back overlooks spacious yard and wooded area behind property. Close to Quail Corners Shopping Center, South Park Mall

Pet are welcome with owner approval
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Wood flooring,Carport,Fireplace,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Dogs negotiable,Cats negotiable
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Huntingtowne Farms Lane have any available units?
2601 Huntingtowne Farms Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 Huntingtowne Farms Lane have?
Some of 2601 Huntingtowne Farms Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Huntingtowne Farms Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Huntingtowne Farms Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Huntingtowne Farms Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2601 Huntingtowne Farms Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2601 Huntingtowne Farms Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2601 Huntingtowne Farms Lane offers parking.
Does 2601 Huntingtowne Farms Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Huntingtowne Farms Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Huntingtowne Farms Lane have a pool?
No, 2601 Huntingtowne Farms Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Huntingtowne Farms Lane have accessible units?
No, 2601 Huntingtowne Farms Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Huntingtowne Farms Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 Huntingtowne Farms Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
