2558 Hemphill Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:50 PM

2558 Hemphill Street

2558 Hemphill Street · No Longer Available
Location

2558 Hemphill Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Pinecrest

Amenities

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2558 Hemphill Street have any available units?
2558 Hemphill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2558 Hemphill Street currently offering any rent specials?
2558 Hemphill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2558 Hemphill Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2558 Hemphill Street is pet friendly.
Does 2558 Hemphill Street offer parking?
No, 2558 Hemphill Street does not offer parking.
Does 2558 Hemphill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2558 Hemphill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2558 Hemphill Street have a pool?
No, 2558 Hemphill Street does not have a pool.
Does 2558 Hemphill Street have accessible units?
No, 2558 Hemphill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2558 Hemphill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2558 Hemphill Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2558 Hemphill Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2558 Hemphill Street does not have units with air conditioning.

