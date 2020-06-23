Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2552 Lumina Avenue - FULLY FENCED BACK YARD!! Well-established and maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath home featuring spacious private backyard with brick back patio and spacious storage room. This home is perfect for entertaining!!! Hardwood floors throughout. New paint. Inviting kitchen with ALL appliances included. Washer and dryer connections. Separate spacious laundry room. Convenient to Uptown Charlotte, Airport, hospital, & shopping centers.



Head north on Westport Road. Turn right onto Scott Futrell Drive. Turn right onto Ashley Road. Turn left onto Lumina Avenue. You will arrive at your destination on the left.



(RLNE4920933)