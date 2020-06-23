All apartments in Charlotte
2552 Lumina Avenue
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

2552 Lumina Avenue

2552 Lumina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2552 Lumina Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
2552 Lumina Avenue - FULLY FENCED BACK YARD!! Well-established and maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath home featuring spacious private backyard with brick back patio and spacious storage room. This home is perfect for entertaining!!! Hardwood floors throughout. New paint. Inviting kitchen with ALL appliances included. Washer and dryer connections. Separate spacious laundry room. Convenient to Uptown Charlotte, Airport, hospital, & shopping centers.

Head north on Westport Road. Turn right onto Scott Futrell Drive. Turn right onto Ashley Road. Turn left onto Lumina Avenue. You will arrive at your destination on the left.

(RLNE4920933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2552 Lumina Avenue have any available units?
2552 Lumina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2552 Lumina Avenue have?
Some of 2552 Lumina Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2552 Lumina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2552 Lumina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 Lumina Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2552 Lumina Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2552 Lumina Avenue offer parking?
No, 2552 Lumina Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2552 Lumina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2552 Lumina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 Lumina Avenue have a pool?
No, 2552 Lumina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2552 Lumina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2552 Lumina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 Lumina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2552 Lumina Avenue has units with dishwashers.
