All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2551 Statesville Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2551 Statesville Avenue
Last updated March 5 2020 at 2:04 AM

2551 Statesville Avenue

2551 Statesville Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2551 Statesville Ave, Charlotte, NC 28206
Double Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
MUST SEE! Urban style living at its' best. Modern three bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome with 2-car garage in highly desired BRIGHTWALK community. Interior of home features beautiful gray cabinetry, granite counters, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliance package, separate dining area , and large family room with access to private balcony. Two master bedrooms suites on third floor with walk-in closets, full baths with dual vanity and walk-in shower. One additional bedroom, with a full bath on ground floor. Abundant windows throughout for natural light. City parks, pool, cycling & walking trails within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2551 Statesville Avenue have any available units?
2551 Statesville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2551 Statesville Avenue have?
Some of 2551 Statesville Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2551 Statesville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2551 Statesville Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2551 Statesville Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2551 Statesville Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2551 Statesville Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2551 Statesville Avenue offers parking.
Does 2551 Statesville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2551 Statesville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2551 Statesville Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2551 Statesville Avenue has a pool.
Does 2551 Statesville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2551 Statesville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2551 Statesville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2551 Statesville Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte