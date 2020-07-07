2551 Statesville Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

MUST SEE! Urban style living at its' best. Modern three bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome with 2-car garage in highly desired BRIGHTWALK community. Interior of home features beautiful gray cabinetry, granite counters, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliance package, separate dining area , and large family room with access to private balcony. Two master bedrooms suites on third floor with walk-in closets, full baths with dual vanity and walk-in shower. One additional bedroom, with a full bath on ground floor. Abundant windows throughout for natural light. City parks, pool, cycling & walking trails within walking distance.