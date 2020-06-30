All apartments in Charlotte
2541 Shenandoah Ave.
2541 Shenandoah Ave.

2541 Shenandoah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2541 Shenandoah Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Chantilly

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Uptown 1 Mile from Center City Chantilly Elizabeth - Property Id: 58369

Walk to Diamond, Soul, DISH, Common Market, Starbucks, Thomas St! Arts and crafts home nestled uptown at Plaza Midwood and Elizabeth at 7th and 10th Ave. VERY close to Presbyterian Hospital, CPCC, CMC Mercy Hospital just 1 mile from Center City. With 1800 Sq.ft 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths. Great room has hardwood floors, gas fireplace includes a family room dining room w/ full kitchen, new appliances Plus Washer + Dryer! 3 bedrooms are great for a bachelor/couple/small family or 2 or 3 good friends. Master Bedroom has sitting room with access to private back deck & private access from 3rd Bedroom. Friendly, Safe, Fun young yet established dog friendly Family neighborhood. The hallways and bedrooms are carpeted. Large front yard & Fenced back yard with a Huge back porch for eating out and entertaining. Central heating and air and freshly painted throughout. Application, 1 yr lease w/ 1 month security deposit. Available Feb 1.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58369
Property Id 58369

(RLNE4665138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 Shenandoah Ave. have any available units?
2541 Shenandoah Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2541 Shenandoah Ave. have?
Some of 2541 Shenandoah Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 Shenandoah Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2541 Shenandoah Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 Shenandoah Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2541 Shenandoah Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2541 Shenandoah Ave. offer parking?
No, 2541 Shenandoah Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2541 Shenandoah Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2541 Shenandoah Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 Shenandoah Ave. have a pool?
No, 2541 Shenandoah Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2541 Shenandoah Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2541 Shenandoah Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 Shenandoah Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2541 Shenandoah Ave. has units with dishwashers.

