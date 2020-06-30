2541 Shenandoah Ave.

Amenities

Walk to Diamond, Soul, DISH, Common Market, Starbucks, Thomas St! Arts and crafts home nestled uptown at Plaza Midwood and Elizabeth at 7th and 10th Ave. VERY close to Presbyterian Hospital, CPCC, CMC Mercy Hospital just 1 mile from Center City. With 1800 Sq.ft 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths. Great room has hardwood floors, gas fireplace includes a family room dining room w/ full kitchen, new appliances Plus Washer + Dryer! 3 bedrooms are great for a bachelor/couple/small family or 2 or 3 good friends. Master Bedroom has sitting room with access to private back deck & private access from 3rd Bedroom. Friendly, Safe, Fun young yet established dog friendly Family neighborhood. The hallways and bedrooms are carpeted. Large front yard & Fenced back yard with a Huge back porch for eating out and entertaining. Central heating and air and freshly painted throughout. Application, 1 yr lease w/ 1 month security deposit. Available Feb 1.

