2522 Manes Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This Beautiful freshly painted 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home features open floor plan, and new laminate floors on the main level and new carpet upstairs. Great room with gas fireplace. Kitchen with black appliances, breakfast bar and dining area. Large bedroom on first floor. Master suite with trey ceiling and deluxe master bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Relax on the private rear patio. Some minor repairs and cleaning in the process. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com.