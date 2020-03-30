All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
2522 Manes Court
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:26 AM

2522 Manes Court

2522 Manes Court · No Longer Available
Location

2522 Manes Court, Charlotte, NC 28208
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This Beautiful freshly painted 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home features open floor plan, and new laminate floors on the main level and new carpet upstairs. Great room with gas fireplace. Kitchen with black appliances, breakfast bar and dining area. Large bedroom on first floor. Master suite with trey ceiling and deluxe master bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Relax on the private rear patio. Some minor repairs and cleaning in the process. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 Manes Court have any available units?
2522 Manes Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 Manes Court have?
Some of 2522 Manes Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 Manes Court currently offering any rent specials?
2522 Manes Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 Manes Court pet-friendly?
No, 2522 Manes Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2522 Manes Court offer parking?
No, 2522 Manes Court does not offer parking.
Does 2522 Manes Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2522 Manes Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 Manes Court have a pool?
No, 2522 Manes Court does not have a pool.
Does 2522 Manes Court have accessible units?
No, 2522 Manes Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 Manes Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2522 Manes Court has units with dishwashers.
