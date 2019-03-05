All apartments in Charlotte
2520 Columbus Circle
2520 Columbus Circle

2520 Columbus Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2520 Columbus Circle, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Columbus Circle have any available units?
2520 Columbus Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2520 Columbus Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Columbus Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Columbus Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 Columbus Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2520 Columbus Circle offer parking?
No, 2520 Columbus Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2520 Columbus Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Columbus Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Columbus Circle have a pool?
No, 2520 Columbus Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2520 Columbus Circle have accessible units?
No, 2520 Columbus Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Columbus Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 Columbus Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2520 Columbus Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2520 Columbus Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
