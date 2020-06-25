252 Hurston Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace key fob access

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access pet friendly

Beautiful town home located in Lela Court in the effervescent west end of uptown, minutes from Center City. The property features an open floor plan, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the downstairs area, high ceilings, a gas fireplace and a modern feel. All appliances are slick and modern, the fixtures are updated and the bedrooms are carpeted, the guest room features it's own private bath.



No Section 8.



Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.