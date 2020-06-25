All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 252 Hurston Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
252 Hurston Circle
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:21 PM

252 Hurston Circle

252 Hurston Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wesley Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

252 Hurston Circle, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Beautiful town home located in Lela Court in the effervescent west end of uptown, minutes from Center City. The property features an open floor plan, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the downstairs area, high ceilings, a gas fireplace and a modern feel. All appliances are slick and modern, the fixtures are updated and the bedrooms are carpeted, the guest room features it's own private bath.

No Section 8.

Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 Hurston Circle have any available units?
252 Hurston Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 252 Hurston Circle have?
Some of 252 Hurston Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 Hurston Circle currently offering any rent specials?
252 Hurston Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Hurston Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 Hurston Circle is pet friendly.
Does 252 Hurston Circle offer parking?
No, 252 Hurston Circle does not offer parking.
Does 252 Hurston Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 Hurston Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Hurston Circle have a pool?
No, 252 Hurston Circle does not have a pool.
Does 252 Hurston Circle have accessible units?
No, 252 Hurston Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Hurston Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 Hurston Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte