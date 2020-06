Amenities

Nicely updated and freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. 100 sq ft outside balcony. Granite counters, stainless appliances, and laundry machines included!! Beautiful open floorplan so you can enjoy the fireplace and entertain guests easily from your kitchen and balcony area. Master bedroom opens to balcony area as well. Great location with easy access to uptown Charlotte make this a unit you have to see!! Community also has a clubhouse and outdoor pool with grills for your outdoor enjoyment. Newly remodeled workout room with 24/7 access!! Low deposit!!