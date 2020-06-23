All apartments in Charlotte
Location

2503 Roswell Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28209
Myers Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
This gorgeous downstairs condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, all kitchen appliances included and an on-site laundry room. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Enjoy cool evenings on the private balcony and hot summer days by the pool. All of this located in the highly sought after Myers Park area. Just minutes away from the Country Club. This unit is on a self-showing feature. Please call our office if you need assistance.
HURRY!! It won't last long!!
*INSTRUCTIONS*Lock box is located on the sliding glass door on left side of building. You must enter building through the main entrance with a code. the door code is highlighted on the key ring.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 Roswell Avenue have any available units?
2503 Roswell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2503 Roswell Avenue have?
Some of 2503 Roswell Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 Roswell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2503 Roswell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 Roswell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2503 Roswell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2503 Roswell Avenue offer parking?
No, 2503 Roswell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2503 Roswell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2503 Roswell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 Roswell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2503 Roswell Avenue has a pool.
Does 2503 Roswell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2503 Roswell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 Roswell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2503 Roswell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
