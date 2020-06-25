2501 Vail Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Near uptown yet quiet location! Superb upstairs quiet unit in close-in location nestled among mature landscaping and trees in the historically significant Elizabeth neighborhood. 9 foot ceilings, hardwood floors, energy efficient windows, central air, assigned off street parking space, deck. Unit redone, but no dishwasher. Washer/dryer facility in building. No hook-ups in the unit. No dogs or smokers. As some utilities are included, $100 more rental rate than quoted per occupant over one person. Have one bedroom in Dilworth in similar price range. All no smokers or pets. (2 bedroom, approx. 900 square feet)*LLC owner is Owner/broker*.