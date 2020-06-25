All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

2501 Vail Avenue

2501 Vail Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Vail Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28207
Elizabeth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Near uptown yet quiet location! Superb upstairs quiet unit in close-in location nestled among mature landscaping and trees in the historically significant Elizabeth neighborhood. 9 foot ceilings, hardwood floors, energy efficient windows, central air, assigned off street parking space, deck. Unit redone, but no dishwasher. Washer/dryer facility in building. No hook-ups in the unit. No dogs or smokers. As some utilities are included, $100 more rental rate than quoted per occupant over one person. Have one bedroom in Dilworth in similar price range. All no smokers or pets. (2 bedroom, approx. 900 square feet)*LLC owner is Owner/broker*.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Vail Avenue have any available units?
2501 Vail Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Vail Avenue have?
Some of 2501 Vail Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Vail Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Vail Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Vail Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 Vail Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2501 Vail Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Vail Avenue offers parking.
Does 2501 Vail Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 Vail Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Vail Avenue have a pool?
No, 2501 Vail Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Vail Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2501 Vail Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Vail Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Vail Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
