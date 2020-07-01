2434 Brelade Place - 1

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! IMMACULATE LIKE NEW TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF SOUTHEND! Close to uptown Charlotte, all the hot spots, the light rail, and much much more. The Sedgefield Plan from Hopper Communities features open concept with pristine kitchen. Large island, stainless appliances, and polished finishes in this designer kitchen! Large windows for lots of natural light make it feel airy and light. Hardwood floors on main floor pop against the kitchen island. Come see this GEM today! Two bedrooms on upper floor with private full bathrooms for privacy. Master features dual sinks, tiled shower, and LARGE WIC! Third bedroom on lower floor with full bathroom and two car garage. This could be the perfect office or flex room as well. Rooftop Terrace is perfect for grilling out, watching the game, and enjoying the NC weather. Come see this beautifully maintained and cared for townhome in the heart of Charlotte!