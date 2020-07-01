All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2434 Brelade Place - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2434 Brelade Place - 1
Last updated January 27 2020 at 5:48 PM

2434 Brelade Place - 1

2434 Brelade Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Brookhill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2434 Brelade Pl, Charlotte, NC 28203
Brookhill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! IMMACULATE LIKE NEW TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF SOUTHEND! Close to uptown Charlotte, all the hot spots, the light rail, and much much more. The Sedgefield Plan from Hopper Communities features open concept with pristine kitchen. Large island, stainless appliances, and polished finishes in this designer kitchen! Large windows for lots of natural light make it feel airy and light. Hardwood floors on main floor pop against the kitchen island. Come see this GEM today! Two bedrooms on upper floor with private full bathrooms for privacy. Master features dual sinks, tiled shower, and LARGE WIC! Third bedroom on lower floor with full bathroom and two car garage. This could be the perfect office or flex room as well. Rooftop Terrace is perfect for grilling out, watching the game, and enjoying the NC weather. Come see this beautifully maintained and cared for townhome in the heart of Charlotte!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2434 Brelade Place - 1 have any available units?
2434 Brelade Place - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2434 Brelade Place - 1 have?
Some of 2434 Brelade Place - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2434 Brelade Place - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2434 Brelade Place - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 Brelade Place - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2434 Brelade Place - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2434 Brelade Place - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2434 Brelade Place - 1 offers parking.
Does 2434 Brelade Place - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2434 Brelade Place - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 Brelade Place - 1 have a pool?
No, 2434 Brelade Place - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2434 Brelade Place - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2434 Brelade Place - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 Brelade Place - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2434 Brelade Place - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte