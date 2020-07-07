2425 Arnold Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to Merry Oaks! Just east of Plaza Midwood and only 2 miles to Harris Teeter and all of the shopping, bars, restaurants and nightlife of all the best Midwood, Elizabeth and Belmont have to offer! A can't be beat location close to Uptown Charlotte that feels like you're in suburbia with plenty of privacy on your wooded fenced in lot thats well over a third of an acre. This open floor plan renovated in 2013 is easy to maintain with hardwood floors and ample size bedrooms. A perfect place to stop while you're building or looking for your dream home. Ready to rent and looking for a 1 or 2 year lease. Come see it today and make an offer before its gone!