2425 Arnold Drive

Amenities
Welcome to Merry Oaks! Just east of Plaza Midwood and only 2 miles to Harris Teeter and all of the shopping, bars, restaurants and nightlife of all the best Midwood, Elizabeth and Belmont have to offer! A can't be beat location close to Uptown Charlotte that feels like you're in suburbia with plenty of privacy on your wooded fenced in lot thats well over a third of an acre. This open floor plan renovated in 2013 is easy to maintain with hardwood floors and ample size bedrooms. A perfect place to stop while you're building or looking for your dream home. Ready to rent and looking for a 1 or 2 year lease. Come see it today and make an offer before its gone!