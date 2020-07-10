All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:25 AM

2423 Red Birch Drive

2423 Red Birch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2423 Red Birch Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Ready to Move in !You will be enchanted by this charming 2 Story front Brick home welcoming with an open floor plan with many great features.One of the largest floor plan with the community with 4 bedrooms and a office on main floor plus a large Bonus room upstairs. Loaded with Spacious Bedrooms and an open kitchen to enjoy your cooking like a pro. This beauty is nestled in Arbor Hills located within walking distance to everything your will appreciate! While still enjoy the community pool this gem is just blocks away to Starbucks, Trader Joes, Shopping, Restaurants. With Light Rail & UNCC in blocks this is definitely a gem you don't want to miss on!
About 2423 Red Birch, Charlotte, North Carolina 28262
Directions:From I-85 S to take exit Mallard Creek Rd, Turn right onto W Mallard Creek Church Rd, Turn right onto Senator Royall Dr, Turn right onto Arbor Vista Dr,Turn left onto Olde Ivy Way, Turn left onto Red Birch Dr
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2423 Red Birch Drive have any available units?
2423 Red Birch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2423 Red Birch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2423 Red Birch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2423 Red Birch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2423 Red Birch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2423 Red Birch Drive offer parking?
No, 2423 Red Birch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2423 Red Birch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2423 Red Birch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2423 Red Birch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2423 Red Birch Drive has a pool.
Does 2423 Red Birch Drive have accessible units?
No, 2423 Red Birch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2423 Red Birch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2423 Red Birch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2423 Red Birch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2423 Red Birch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

