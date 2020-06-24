2409 Thornton Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

This adorable home features 4 spacious bedrooms and remodeled from top to bottom! Some of the updates include freshly painted walls, professionally installed wood style flooring and fitted with contemporary light fixtures. The sunlit living room flows to the dining room where your favorite meals can be enjoyed here. This room flows to the eat in kitchen that comes fully equipped with an appliance package and granite counter tops. To make the room even more appealing are the white cabinets and an over-sized window that overlooks the pond. Equally as impressive are the bedrooms and bathroom that feature a decorative ceramic tile shower wall. With so much that this home has to offer we are sure that you will want to apply to make this place your home! We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.



