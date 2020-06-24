All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2409 Thornton Road

2409 Thornton Road · No Longer Available
Location

2409 Thornton Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westerly Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
This adorable home features 4 spacious bedrooms and remodeled from top to bottom! Some of the updates include freshly painted walls, professionally installed wood style flooring and fitted with contemporary light fixtures. The sunlit living room flows to the dining room where your favorite meals can be enjoyed here. This room flows to the eat in kitchen that comes fully equipped with an appliance package and granite counter tops. To make the room even more appealing are the white cabinets and an over-sized window that overlooks the pond. Equally as impressive are the bedrooms and bathroom that feature a decorative ceramic tile shower wall. With so much that this home has to offer we are sure that you will want to apply to make this place your home! We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Thornton Road have any available units?
2409 Thornton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2409 Thornton Road currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Thornton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Thornton Road pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Thornton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2409 Thornton Road offer parking?
No, 2409 Thornton Road does not offer parking.
Does 2409 Thornton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Thornton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Thornton Road have a pool?
No, 2409 Thornton Road does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Thornton Road have accessible units?
No, 2409 Thornton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Thornton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 Thornton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 Thornton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2409 Thornton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
