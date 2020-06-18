2405 Greenland Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly carport fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous single family home is located in the beautiful and upcoming Historic Camp Greene. It is minutes from Bank of America Stadium, Downtown and numerous shopping options.



As you enter this comfortable cottage, you will notice cool neutral walls throughout with hardwoods.



The front living room is ideal for family gatherings and entertaining guest throughout the year. It features a beautiful conversational fireplace that can be enjoyed during those winter nights!



Are you the chef in your family? If so, the kitchen is perfect for cooking up your favorite dishes! You will discover new cabinetry and appliances throughout. There is more than enough room to enjoy your dishes in the breakfast nook area!!!



Directly behind the kitchen is the Den which fixtures knotty pine walls. This tradition room can be used as an office and/or flex space!



What are you waiting on? Come tour this beautiful home with spacious bedrooms and a beautiful tiled bathroom today!!



*Carport has a storage unit built in.*

*Fenced In Yard*



[No Pets]