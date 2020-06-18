All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:42 PM

2405 Greenland Avenue

2405 Greenland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2405 Greenland Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous single family home is located in the beautiful and upcoming Historic Camp Greene. It is minutes from Bank of America Stadium, Downtown and numerous shopping options.

As you enter this comfortable cottage, you will notice cool neutral walls throughout with hardwoods.

The front living room is ideal for family gatherings and entertaining guest throughout the year. It features a beautiful conversational fireplace that can be enjoyed during those winter nights!

Are you the chef in your family? If so, the kitchen is perfect for cooking up your favorite dishes! You will discover new cabinetry and appliances throughout. There is more than enough room to enjoy your dishes in the breakfast nook area!!!

Directly behind the kitchen is the Den which fixtures knotty pine walls. This tradition room can be used as an office and/or flex space!

What are you waiting on? Come tour this beautiful home with spacious bedrooms and a beautiful tiled bathroom today!!

*Carport has a storage unit built in.*
*Fenced In Yard*

[No Pets]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Greenland Avenue have any available units?
2405 Greenland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2405 Greenland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Greenland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Greenland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 Greenland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2405 Greenland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Greenland Avenue offers parking.
Does 2405 Greenland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Greenland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Greenland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2405 Greenland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Greenland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2405 Greenland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Greenland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2405 Greenland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 Greenland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 Greenland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
