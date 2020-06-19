2403 Marlowe Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

This 3 bed 1 bath duplex house sits on a quiet street not far from Wilkinson Blvd, easy access to I 77 and just minutes from uptown. This newly renovated unit has a fenced backyard and a front parking area.



Features:



Renovated Kitchen and new appliances.

Hardwood floors throughout,

New kitchen and bathroom floors,

Freshly painted,

Fenced backyard

Lawn care and trash removal included



To schedule a tour please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net . Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.



PETS ALLOWED ON APPROVAL!



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



A $50 charge will be added for water.



School Assignments:

Ashley Park Elementary

West Charlotte High