2403 Marlowe Avenue

Amenities
This 3 bed 1 bath duplex house sits on a quiet street not far from Wilkinson Blvd, easy access to I 77 and just minutes from uptown. This newly renovated unit has a fenced backyard and a front parking area.
Features:
Renovated Kitchen and new appliances.
Hardwood floors throughout,
New kitchen and bathroom floors,
Freshly painted,
Fenced backyard
Lawn care and trash removal included
To schedule a tour please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net . Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.
PETS ALLOWED ON APPROVAL!
PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.
A $50 charge will be added for water.
School Assignments:
Ashley Park Elementary
West Charlotte High