239 N Dotger Ave
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

239 N Dotger Ave

239 North Dotger Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

239 North Dotger Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28207
Elizabeth

Amenities

Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Townhome in Elizabeth, minutes from uptown - Property Id: 127455

Fabulous 2.5 story Townhome in the heart of vibrant Elizabeth, with front balcony off the kitchen and large back patio overlooking the manicured grounds. The Towns at the Grove offer a unique, gated oasis within walking distance to all that Elizabeth and Eastover have to offer. This unit is the largest within the complex and offers not only a large outdoor entertaining deck and garden patio, but also a huge 2 car tandem garage that can be used is so many ways; parking, storage or even as a man cave/games room. This light filled unit is complete with high ceilings, built ins and beautiful hardwoods throughout. Every inch of this Townhouse is usable and provides an amazing amount of space in a prime location in the city. Step out onto the large private patio and enjoy the day or walk up to the large pool and sundeck. Both bedrooms are large with hardwoods and en-suite bathrooms. Come make this your home!
Property Id 127455
Property Id 127455

(RLNE4936513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 N Dotger Ave have any available units?
239 N Dotger Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 N Dotger Ave have?
Some of 239 N Dotger Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 N Dotger Ave currently offering any rent specials?
239 N Dotger Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 N Dotger Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 239 N Dotger Ave is pet friendly.
Does 239 N Dotger Ave offer parking?
Yes, 239 N Dotger Ave offers parking.
Does 239 N Dotger Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 239 N Dotger Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 N Dotger Ave have a pool?
Yes, 239 N Dotger Ave has a pool.
Does 239 N Dotger Ave have accessible units?
No, 239 N Dotger Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 239 N Dotger Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 N Dotger Ave has units with dishwashers.
