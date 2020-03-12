All apartments in Charlotte
236 Towill Place
Last updated June 4 2020 at 1:54 AM

236 Towill Place

236 Towill Place · (888) 372-7528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

236 Towill Place, Charlotte, NC 28211
Wendover - Sedgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3489 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
A fabulously upgraded custom estate home situated in the desirable Cotswold area!
This home features upgraded moldings, columns, plantation shutters and tons of other special touches that make the space luxurious—including a basement wine cellar! The open family room is accented with a tray ceiling and a lodge style, stone fireplace—the perfect spot to cuddle up and stay warm this fall and winter! Kitchen features include a huge center island, granite counters, upgraded lighting and a deluxe appliance package. The main-level master features a tray ceiling and luxurious private bath. The spa-like master bath features gorgeous tile work, marble counters, a garden tub and a walk-in shower.
The outdoor living area includes a covered patio overlooking the large private backyard.
**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 Towill Place have any available units?
236 Towill Place has a unit available for $4,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 236 Towill Place have?
Some of 236 Towill Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 Towill Place currently offering any rent specials?
236 Towill Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 Towill Place pet-friendly?
No, 236 Towill Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 236 Towill Place offer parking?
Yes, 236 Towill Place does offer parking.
Does 236 Towill Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 Towill Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 Towill Place have a pool?
No, 236 Towill Place does not have a pool.
Does 236 Towill Place have accessible units?
No, 236 Towill Place does not have accessible units.
Does 236 Towill Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 Towill Place has units with dishwashers.
