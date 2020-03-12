236 Towill Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

A fabulously upgraded custom estate home situated in the desirable Cotswold area!

This home features upgraded moldings, columns, plantation shutters and tons of other special touches that make the space luxurious—including a basement wine cellar! The open family room is accented with a tray ceiling and a lodge style, stone fireplace—the perfect spot to cuddle up and stay warm this fall and winter! Kitchen features include a huge center island, granite counters, upgraded lighting and a deluxe appliance package. The main-level master features a tray ceiling and luxurious private bath. The spa-like master bath features gorgeous tile work, marble counters, a garden tub and a walk-in shower.

The outdoor living area includes a covered patio overlooking the large private backyard.

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**