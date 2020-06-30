2358 Morton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking hot tub

You won't want to miss the opportunity to call this custom construction with Uptown views home! Located on a quiet street, this home is nestled between Camp Greene & Wesley Heights and is only minutes to Uptown! This wonderfully maintained traditional Craftsman style home has a variety of features including gas log fireplace complete with antique mantle, custom kitchen with quartz counters, a farmhouse sink and eat-in breakfast bar! We can't forget the masters suite that includes a spa bath and spacious deck that is perfect for relaxing after a long day! What are you waiting for? Schedule your tour today!