2332 Providence Road

Amenities
Gorgeous, Executive Home In Myers Park For Rent. Fully Furnished. Located within a beautiful private hamlet of three architecturally inspired homes, this 4 bed/3.5 bath residence features a magnificent 4,400 sq. ft. designer interior and breathtaking outdoor gardens. Gorgeous home. Ideal location. Sun-filled open floor plan with 10’ ceilings on 1st. Massive 30x20 Great Room. Formal Dining Room. Den. Chef’s kitchen with Sub-Zero, Viking range/wall ovens. Beautiful outdoor areas, including a “Secret Garden” with magnificent water feature. Sun drenched 2nd floor featuring 10’ ceilings and remote controlled sky lighting. Large MBR suite. MBR bath with extra storage, shower/air tub, WICs. 2 additional bedrooms with Jack ‘n Jill bath. Family Lounge and cardio studio and full bath complete the 2nd floor. Oversized 2-car garage with additional parking for 4 cars. Google Mesh WiFi. Designer furnishings. $6,850/mo, rent includes grounds maint., internet, cable, and 1x/wk housekeeping.