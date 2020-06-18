2332 Providence Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage internet access

Gorgeous, Executive Home In Myers Park For Rent. Fully Furnished. Located within a beautiful private hamlet of three architecturally inspired homes, this 4 bed/3.5 bath residence features a magnificent 4,400 sq. ft. designer interior and breathtaking outdoor gardens. Gorgeous home. Ideal location. Sun-filled open floor plan with 10’ ceilings on 1st. Massive 30x20 Great Room. Formal Dining Room. Den. Chef’s kitchen with Sub-Zero, Viking range/wall ovens. Beautiful outdoor areas, including a “Secret Garden” with magnificent water feature. Sun drenched 2nd floor featuring 10’ ceilings and remote controlled sky lighting. Large MBR suite. MBR bath with extra storage, shower/air tub, WICs. 2 additional bedrooms with Jack ‘n Jill bath. Family Lounge and cardio studio and full bath complete the 2nd floor. Oversized 2-car garage with additional parking for 4 cars. Google Mesh WiFi. Designer furnishings. $6,850/mo, rent includes grounds maint., internet, cable, and 1x/wk housekeeping.