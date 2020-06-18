All apartments in Charlotte
2332 Providence Road

2332 Providence Road · No Longer Available
Location

2332 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Myers Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Gorgeous, Executive Home In Myers Park For Rent. Fully Furnished. Located within a beautiful private hamlet of three architecturally inspired homes, this 4 bed/3.5 bath residence features a magnificent 4,400 sq. ft. designer interior and breathtaking outdoor gardens. Gorgeous home. Ideal location. Sun-filled open floor plan with 10’ ceilings on 1st. Massive 30x20 Great Room. Formal Dining Room. Den. Chef’s kitchen with Sub-Zero, Viking range/wall ovens. Beautiful outdoor areas, including a “Secret Garden” with magnificent water feature. Sun drenched 2nd floor featuring 10’ ceilings and remote controlled sky lighting. Large MBR suite. MBR bath with extra storage, shower/air tub, WICs. 2 additional bedrooms with Jack ‘n Jill bath. Family Lounge and cardio studio and full bath complete the 2nd floor. Oversized 2-car garage with additional parking for 4 cars. Google Mesh WiFi. Designer furnishings. $6,850/mo, rent includes grounds maint., internet, cable, and 1x/wk housekeeping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2332 Providence Road have any available units?
2332 Providence Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2332 Providence Road have?
Some of 2332 Providence Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2332 Providence Road currently offering any rent specials?
2332 Providence Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2332 Providence Road pet-friendly?
No, 2332 Providence Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2332 Providence Road offer parking?
Yes, 2332 Providence Road offers parking.
Does 2332 Providence Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2332 Providence Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2332 Providence Road have a pool?
Yes, 2332 Providence Road has a pool.
Does 2332 Providence Road have accessible units?
No, 2332 Providence Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2332 Providence Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2332 Providence Road has units with dishwashers.
