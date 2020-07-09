All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

233 Auten Street

233 Auten Street · No Longer Available
Location

233 Auten Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Seversville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent location trendy area near uptown. Next to Wesley Heights. Great duplex with Updated kitchen, hardwood floor and tile in bathroom and kitchen. Great front porch. Near public bus stop. Clean and well maintained. Listing agent has interest in property. Credit check and application required. $50 per adult. No pets. Due to COVID 19, tours inside limited to those able to sign a lease in next 30 days. In addition, adult applicants for lease only, no children or adult non-occupants may enter per CDC guidelines. Thanks in advance for avoiding contact with surfaces not necessary for the safety of all agents and their clients. Bring mask if possible to tour,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Auten Street have any available units?
233 Auten Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 Auten Street have?
Some of 233 Auten Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Auten Street currently offering any rent specials?
233 Auten Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Auten Street pet-friendly?
No, 233 Auten Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 233 Auten Street offer parking?
Yes, 233 Auten Street offers parking.
Does 233 Auten Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 233 Auten Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Auten Street have a pool?
No, 233 Auten Street does not have a pool.
Does 233 Auten Street have accessible units?
No, 233 Auten Street does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Auten Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 Auten Street has units with dishwashers.

