233 Auten Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Excellent location trendy area near uptown. Next to Wesley Heights. Great duplex with Updated kitchen, hardwood floor and tile in bathroom and kitchen. Great front porch. Near public bus stop. Clean and well maintained. Listing agent has interest in property. Credit check and application required. $50 per adult. No pets. Due to COVID 19, tours inside limited to those able to sign a lease in next 30 days. In addition, adult applicants for lease only, no children or adult non-occupants may enter per CDC guidelines. Thanks in advance for avoiding contact with surfaces not necessary for the safety of all agents and their clients. Bring mask if possible to tour,