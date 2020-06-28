All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

2325 Sanders Avenue

2325 Sanders Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2325 Sanders Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216
Washington Heights

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly renovated and rejuvenated! New flooring and fresh paint throughout, bathrooms and kitchen remodeled and fitted with new and modern fixtures stainless steel appliances, fresh new privacy fence. Great layout, space, and worry-free property - Newer for the neighborhood (built in 2005). less than 10 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Tons of potential growth in this transitional area of Washington Heights! The Historic Excelsior Club likely to be purchased by developer for renovation and improvement to add to the transformation of the area. Excellent opportunity for growth here for owner-occupant or buy-and-hold investor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 Sanders Avenue have any available units?
2325 Sanders Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2325 Sanders Avenue have?
Some of 2325 Sanders Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2325 Sanders Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2325 Sanders Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 Sanders Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2325 Sanders Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2325 Sanders Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2325 Sanders Avenue offers parking.
Does 2325 Sanders Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 Sanders Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 Sanders Avenue have a pool?
No, 2325 Sanders Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2325 Sanders Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2325 Sanders Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 Sanders Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2325 Sanders Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
