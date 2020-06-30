2322 Pesca Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Close to Light Rail Station. B-E-A Beautiful recently renovated 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath home with fully fenced back yard. Freshly painted nice neutral grey color. Brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring. Brand new custom tile shower (will be completed soon). New Stainless Steel appliances. Garage has been freshly finished with new drywall and painted for optional use as bonus room. Washer and dryer included or can be removed. New appliances. Apply at www.gregwalterrealty.com/rentalapp. Schedule at http://www.gregwalterrealty.com/renter-looking.