All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2322 Pesca Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2322 Pesca Lane
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

2322 Pesca Lane

2322 Pesca Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Hidden Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2322 Pesca Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Close to Light Rail Station. B-E-A Beautiful recently renovated 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath home with fully fenced back yard. Freshly painted nice neutral grey color. Brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring. Brand new custom tile shower (will be completed soon). New Stainless Steel appliances. Garage has been freshly finished with new drywall and painted for optional use as bonus room. Washer and dryer included or can be removed. New appliances. Apply at www.gregwalterrealty.com/rentalapp. Schedule at http://www.gregwalterrealty.com/renter-looking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Pesca Lane have any available units?
2322 Pesca Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2322 Pesca Lane have?
Some of 2322 Pesca Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 Pesca Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Pesca Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Pesca Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2322 Pesca Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2322 Pesca Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2322 Pesca Lane offers parking.
Does 2322 Pesca Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2322 Pesca Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Pesca Lane have a pool?
No, 2322 Pesca Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2322 Pesca Lane have accessible units?
No, 2322 Pesca Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Pesca Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2322 Pesca Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte