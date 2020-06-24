2318 Lola Ave

Amenities

Top Features of this home includes:



-Quartz Counter-Tops Throughout Home

-Tile Flooring In the Kitchen and Bathroom

-Original Hardwood Floors

- Large backyard and front and back patio for enjoying the wonderful Charlotte weather year round

- New stainless steel appliances



This beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath house in hot Villa Heights was recently renovated with a brand new addition. The home is close to uptown, the green way, and many great attractions.Brand new fixtures and lighting. Fridge and dishwasher all never been used. Perfect for a family or roommates! Small dogs will be considered. Please contact Bottomline Realty for showings!