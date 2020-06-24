2318 Lola Ave

Amenities
Top Features of this home includes:
-Quartz Counter-Tops Throughout Home
-Tile Flooring In the Kitchen and Bathroom
-Original Hardwood Floors
- Large backyard and front and back patio for enjoying the wonderful Charlotte weather year round
- New stainless steel appliances
This beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath house in hot Villa Heights was recently renovated with a brand new addition. The home is close to uptown, the green way, and many great attractions.Brand new fixtures and lighting. Fridge and dishwasher all never been used. Perfect for a family or roommates! Small dogs will be considered. Please contact Bottomline Realty for showings!