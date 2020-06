Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking internet access

Room is ideal for people who want to have an office space for their small business where they want to focus on building the business and the rest is taken care with a simple and one rent payment.



Ideal for one or two persons.

The office building is ideally situated on Mallard Creek Church Road in The Arbors. This property features easy access off I-85 and features nearby attractions including Great Wolf Lodge and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Additionally, The Arbors is located in University Research Park; where superior utility infrastructure with dual redundant power and extensive fiber infrastructure are attractive to businesses that rely on uninterrupted power.