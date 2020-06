Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This adorable brick ranch under the shade of mature trees makes for a cozy place to call your own! Inside, the floorplan features a living room and a family room. The large eat-in kitchen offers a U-shaped configuration which makes everything from cooking to clean up a breeze. Beautiful hardwood flooring runs throughout much of the main living areas. The master bedroom features an attached half bath. Two additional bedrooms and full bath finish the home.



Pets conditional.



Close to all the excitement in Noda and Plaza Midwood. Only 10 minutes to UNCC and 20 minutes to Uptown! Near several parks, including Reedy Creek Nature Preserve, for hours of outdoor recreation.



