All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 230 S Tryon Street 1110.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
230 S Tryon Street 1110
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:51 AM

230 S Tryon Street 1110

230 S Tryon St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Third Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

230 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Third Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Great location in the heart of Charlotte, easy commute to work, to shopping, restaurants, and nearby stadiums... Building amenities include concierge, cyber café, bar area, pool, fitness center and many more recreations. Open floor plan, with hardwoods throughout the living area and kitchen. Stainless appliances, new microwave, granite counter tops, and stained cabinets make the kitchen stunning! 2 large bed rooms both have walk-in closets and separate bathrooms. 2 deeded parking spaces and ADDITIONAL STORAGE UNIT RIGHT NEXT TO UNIT providing more space. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 S Tryon Street 1110 have any available units?
230 S Tryon Street 1110 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 S Tryon Street 1110 have?
Some of 230 S Tryon Street 1110's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 S Tryon Street 1110 currently offering any rent specials?
230 S Tryon Street 1110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 S Tryon Street 1110 pet-friendly?
No, 230 S Tryon Street 1110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 230 S Tryon Street 1110 offer parking?
Yes, 230 S Tryon Street 1110 offers parking.
Does 230 S Tryon Street 1110 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 S Tryon Street 1110 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 S Tryon Street 1110 have a pool?
Yes, 230 S Tryon Street 1110 has a pool.
Does 230 S Tryon Street 1110 have accessible units?
No, 230 S Tryon Street 1110 does not have accessible units.
Does 230 S Tryon Street 1110 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 S Tryon Street 1110 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte