230 S Tryon Street 1110

Great location in the heart of Charlotte, easy commute to work, to shopping, restaurants, and nearby stadiums... Building amenities include concierge, cyber café, bar area, pool, fitness center and many more recreations. Open floor plan, with hardwoods throughout the living area and kitchen. Stainless appliances, new microwave, granite counter tops, and stained cabinets make the kitchen stunning! 2 large bed rooms both have walk-in closets and separate bathrooms. 2 deeded parking spaces and ADDITIONAL STORAGE UNIT RIGHT NEXT TO UNIT providing more space. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.