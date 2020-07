Amenities

Location, location, location. If you are not familiar with the 3rd Ward it is a quiet neighborhood with tree lined streets right in Uptown. 1 Block to the Knights stadium and 2 blocks to Panthers Stadium. Easy walk to most everything in Uptown and easy access to I-77. Uptown skyline views, 2 parking spaces, washer / dryer included. NEW CARPET and NEW PAINT being installed the week of June 18th