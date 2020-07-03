2225 Lanier Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Must see ranch home in Amity Gardens! - Full brick ranch home within minutes of Uptown! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath, and half bath in master bedroom home has updated interior and exterior, and fenced in back yard. There is an oversize deck for entertaining or just being outside! Refinished kitchen with granite, stainless appliances and a tile back-splash, original hardwood resurfaced flooring, large storage building/shed, brick surround fireplace with gas logs and custom mantel, neutral paint throughout, updated fixtures. This home is ready for you to move into! Washer and dryer included.



(RLNE5298464)