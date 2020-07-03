All apartments in Charlotte
2225 Lanier Avenue

2225 Lanier Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2225 Lanier Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Oakhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Must see ranch home in Amity Gardens! - Full brick ranch home within minutes of Uptown! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath, and half bath in master bedroom home has updated interior and exterior, and fenced in back yard. There is an oversize deck for entertaining or just being outside! Refinished kitchen with granite, stainless appliances and a tile back-splash, original hardwood resurfaced flooring, large storage building/shed, brick surround fireplace with gas logs and custom mantel, neutral paint throughout, updated fixtures. This home is ready for you to move into! Washer and dryer included.

(RLNE5298464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 Lanier Avenue have any available units?
2225 Lanier Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 Lanier Avenue have?
Some of 2225 Lanier Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 Lanier Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Lanier Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Lanier Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2225 Lanier Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2225 Lanier Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2225 Lanier Avenue offers parking.
Does 2225 Lanier Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2225 Lanier Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Lanier Avenue have a pool?
No, 2225 Lanier Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2225 Lanier Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2225 Lanier Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Lanier Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2225 Lanier Avenue has units with dishwashers.

